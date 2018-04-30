Upcycle your skirt to make it fashion forward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – High/low skirts are on trend and you can rock this look for less with a little help from Goodwill.
Start with a long skirt and mark where you want the front to finish – this will be the shortest part. Take the skirt off, and fold it in half. Make sure the fold is directly in front and start you cut.
Start with a semi straight line, then curve toward the top following the marks you made. Fold the ends up and insert a small stitch to create a hem.
What you need:
- one long skirt
- scissors
What to do:
- Put your skirt on and mark where you want the front, and shortest, part of the skirt to finish.
- Take the skirt off and fold in half down the front, middle of the skirt – so rather than the back and front lying against each other, it’s the two sides that face each other – Make sure the fold is directly in the middle of the front of the skirt.
- Lay the skirt on the floor and cut out the front of the skirt
- You want to start with a semi straight line, then curve towards the top
- OPTIONAL: If using a skirt that frays, fold the end of the skirt up and insert a small stitch (hem).