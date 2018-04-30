Upcycle your skirt to make it fashion forward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – High/low skirts are on trend and you can rock this look for less with a little help from Goodwill.

Start with a long skirt and mark where you want the front to finish – this will be the shortest part. Take the skirt off, and fold it in half. Make sure the fold is directly in front and start you cut.

Start with a semi straight line, then curve toward the top following the marks you made. Fold the ends up and insert a small stitch to create a hem.

What you need:

one long skirt

scissors

What to do:

Put your skirt on and mark where you want the front, and shortest, part of the skirt to finish.

Take the skirt off and fold in half down the front, middle of the skirt – so rather than the back and front lying against each other, it’s the two sides that face each other – Make sure the fold is directly in the middle of the front of the skirt.

Lay the skirt on the floor and cut out the front of the skirt

You want to start with a semi straight line, then curve towards the top

OPTIONAL: If using a skirt that frays, fold the end of the skirt up and insert a small stitch (hem).