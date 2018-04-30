Enter to win a gift card to Acqua in Vino

Grand Rapids, Mich (WOTV) If you enjoy specialty cheeses, premium meats, fine wine, and craft beers make plans to visit Acqua in Vino in Wayland. Stop by the shop and let the passionate team do what they do best: guide you through the cases and vats, sharing the stories of their favorite products, and offering small tastes to make you smile. They’re giving away 3 (three) $35 gift cards.

Arny Rodriguez is the owner of Acqua in Vino. His passion for quality cheeses and wines began with his experiences in Italy where family shared their times together around the table with bread and cheese and wine. It is his desire to share this experience with others, develop their palettes, and not only educate them, but continue to learn more himself. The shop brings the best selection of locally made, locally sourced cheeses and wines available on the market today. Stemming from his own experience over the years with access to good quality cheese, wines, and other fine foods, his team strives to share their knowledge and passion by keeping the customer at heart. Whether it’s Brie, Gouda, or goat’s milk cheese, red, white, pinot noir or chardonnay, or any of the other smorgasbord of options, individuals are able to easily track down some of Michigan’s finest, fragrant, most revered delicatessens from local producers right in downtown Wayland.

Located at 129 S. Main – Wayland

Tastings and pairings every Friday night