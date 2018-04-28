Beauty A-peel!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Typically, Vitamin C gets most of the recognition for its beauty enhancing properties but did you know Potassium can also make you picture perfect?! That’s right Bananas offer some beauty benefits that are equally appealing!

You can use mashed bananas to brighten skin, lighten scars and fade wrinkles.

And if bumps are bruises are giving you the blues, you can fade them out by using banana peel as a natural remedy.

If your still not sold on these sweet healthy treats, bananas can also treat dark circles around your eyes and can whiten teeth while you enjoy them!

You can find BEAUTY everywhere, even in the produce section of your favorite grocery store!