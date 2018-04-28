5 ways to spruce up your rental space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – INVEST IN VERSATILE PIECES: Choosing versatile furniture pieces, rather than items which fit perfectly in your current space but might give you trouble down the line, is smart. Modular sofas that can be left- or right-handed, folding chairs, gateleg tables, and side or coffee tables that double as storage are all great ideas.

UPGRADE:

Hardware – Upgrading cabinet pulls in the kitchen or bathroom is a super-easy way of getting away from “builder basic” and adding your own personal style. Simply stash the old ones somewhere safe and switch out when you move on.

Faucets – just the spruce up the kitchen and bathroom may need

Showerhead –This is one of those upgrades that is worth spending some extra dough. After all, when you’re ready to move, simply reattach the old fixture and take yours to your new abode. Make barely-drizzling showerheads a thing of the past!

Lighting – Why is the lighting always the worst feature in any rental? Luckily, swapping out a shade or two isn’t hard, and it can make a big change to your space. If you can’t upgrade fixtures due to budget or technical issues (some may require an electrician, an expense not all renters are willing to make), try to avoid using the overhead lights where possible or install dimmers. Focus on growing your collection of stylish floor and table lamps instead.

PAINT: Paint is easily the simplest way to make your own mark on a space and upgrade from renter’s beige while you’re at it. Bonus: if your space looks great and the color(s) you choose are relatively neutral, you might not even have to repaint when you leave- some landlords will thank you for adding life to the space and will want to keep it as-is! If you are going to be in your home for a few years it can be a great investment of your time and money. Be sure to stick with colors that aren’t too dark and be careful not to spend a bundle on the paint or supplies!

You can bring color into your home without putting it on the walls, rather by painting furniture. Painting furniture allows you to make a statement without permanent changes to the house. It also can be very inexpensive if you find a good piece second hand.

AREA RUGS: Whether it’s cold laminate flooring or seen-better-days carpet you’re trying to cover up, a good area rug will cover a multitude of sins. Rugs bring color and texture into a space and they’re yours forever, so find some you really like.

REDEFINE SPACE/PROVIDE PRIVACY: If you can’t paint the walls, changing the basic structure of the room is obviously out of the question. That’s where room dividers come in handy. Create a home office or give the kids their own play space in a single bedroom.

PLANTS: If you’re hoping to add a homey feel to your rented space, simply adding a few plants around the house might do the trick. This fiddle leaf fig tree adds life and texture to the living room. And for an added bonus, plants help purify indoor air. (No more mystery smell from renters past.)