Nothing But Nets 5K will purchase bed nets-protecting against Malaria in Africa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In honor of World Malaria Day, April 25, Cornerstone University faculty member and Nothing But Nets champion Chip Huber will host a 5K race at Cornerstone to raise awareness and funds for malaria prevention.

The event is expected to draw more than 200 participants, and will take place on Saturday, April 28 at 9:00 AM. Each race fee of $10 will pay for a bed net for a family in need, as well as education on how to use it properly. Anyone interested in joining can just show up on Saturday morning to be a part of this fantastic event. Registration is at 8:30 AM at the Corum Student Union. Non-runners are welcome to join in and walk instead!

“This is an opportunity to bring our community together to do something really purposeful and impactful, using something people really like to do,” Huber said. “We are hosting this event because we believe that we can be the generation to end malaria. Our student community has come together through our Night of Nets Campaign to provide bed nets because we see that as one of the best solutions to fight malaria.”

Huber is the Associate Vice President for Student Development and Director of Athletics at Cornerstone University, and has also been an advocate for malaria prevention for years. He started Night of Nets, an initiative that helps athletes get involved in the fight to end malaria by raising money for the United Nations Foundation’s Nothing But Nets campaign, a global grassroots campaign to raise awareness, funds, and voices to fight malaria.

Although it is preventable and treatable, malaria kills a child every two minutes. Huber’s work to save the lives of those at risk of malaria is an example of how individuals can join the United Nations and partners in making progress against malaria. While amazing progress has been made in the fight against malaria, malaria cases rose for the first time last year. Long-lasting, insecticidal bed nets have been shown to protect families from malaria while they sleep.

“I have seen firsthand the impact a bed net can make to save a child’s life,” Huber said. “I have been to affected countries in Africa many times, and I know that it can really transform the life of a child and a family.”

Whether you’re an avid runner, a walker, or a top-notch cheerleader, head down to Cornerstone University on Saturday to support a good cause!

About Nothing But Nets:

Nothing But Nets is the world’s largest grassroots campaign to save lives by preventing malaria, a disease which claims the life of a child every two minutes. Inspired by sports columnist Rick Reilly, hundreds of thousands of people have joined the campaign that was created by the United Nations Foundation in 2006. Nothing But Nets has raised over $65 million to help deliver 12 million bed nets to families in need, along with other crucial malaria interventions. In addition to raising funds for its UN partners, Nothing But Nets raises awareness and voices to advocate for critical malaria funding for the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. It only costs $10 to help save lives from this deadly disease. Visit http://www.NothingButNets.net to defeat malaria.