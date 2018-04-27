Mother's Day gift ideas for grandma

Get grandma something special this Mother’s Day with these ideas:

Homemade gifts: Give grandma a gift she’ll cherish by making her a present. Let the grandkids make her a painting, drawing, sculpture, or use a kit at a craft store to make her a unique present.

Photos: Grandmas love to be able to show off their beautiful grandchildren. Collect current photos of all of the grandkids and put them in a frame or a book that grandma can easily access.

Make grandma treats: Let the kids decorate cookies, cupcakes or a cake for grandma, putting their unique touches on the pastries.

Personalize jewelry: Give grandma unique jewelry this Mother’s Day. Consider jewelry featuring the birth stones of her children and grandchildren, or beads or pendants that feature grandma’s favorite hobbies and interests.

Gardening supplies: If your grandma loves to garden then surprise her with plants, tools and accessories for the garden. For an added touch, surprise grandma by doing the weeding and other chores for her.