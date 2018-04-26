Play, learn, run & celebrate Dutch heritage this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Early Childhood Resource Fair

Free Fun For Families

Saturday, April 28, 9am – Noon

Kent Career Tech Center

1655 East Beltline NE GR, parking lot 1

This FREE event includes fun activities for families and children as well as access to many valuable programs, resources, and organizations.

Childcare providers & preschools from all across Kent County – all in one place!

• On-site signup for FREE preschool

• Community resources & services for families

• Free hearing & vision screenings for toddlers

• Information on a range of early childhood topics

Saturday, April 28

8am – run/walk begins

Mary Free Bed YMCA

Online registration closes April 26

Adults: $25, children $20

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Children’s Play

A compelling story of a young girl’s bravery and grit. Based on the 2006 multi-award-winning film, this play follows Akeelah Anderson’s journey to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Akeelah shows audiences the importance of tenacity in the face of adversity and will inspire conversations on stereotypes, stigmas, and their implications.

Recommended for ages 8 and up

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are $10-16

SCHEDULE

April 20-29

Thursday through Saturday-7:30 PM

Saturday and Sunday Matinees-2 PM

Saturday

Opening day for 60th anniversary season

Having a food drive to benefit Heights of Hope Food Bank

10am-3pm