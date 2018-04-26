Play, learn, run & celebrate Dutch heritage this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.
Play, Learn, Explore at Kent ISD on Saturday
Early Childhood Resource Fair
Free Fun For Families
Saturday, April 28, 9am – Noon
Kent Career Tech Center
1655 East Beltline NE GR, parking lot 1
This FREE event includes fun activities for families and children as well as access to many valuable programs, resources, and organizations.
- Childcare providers & preschools from all across Kent County – all in one place!
• On-site signup for FREE preschool
• Community resources & services for families
• Free hearing & vision screenings for toddlers
• Information on a range of early childhood topics
Consumers Credit Union Purple Community 5K
Saturday, April 28
8am – run/walk begins
Mary Free Bed YMCA
Online registration closes April 26
Adults: $25, children $20
Akeela and the Bee
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
Children’s Play
A compelling story of a young girl’s bravery and grit. Based on the 2006 multi-award-winning film, this play follows Akeelah Anderson’s journey to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Akeelah shows audiences the importance of tenacity in the face of adversity and will inspire conversations on stereotypes, stigmas, and their implications.
Recommended for ages 8 and up
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets are $10-16
SCHEDULE
April 20-29
- Thursday through Saturday-7:30 PM
- Saturday and Sunday Matinees-2 PM
Community Days at Nelis’ Dutch village
Saturday
Opening day for 60th anniversary season
Having a food drive to benefit Heights of Hope Food Bank
10am-3pm