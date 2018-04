GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Sometimes kids in foster care don’t have a place to go. Samaritas fills that need by providing housing for young men and women and teaching them independent living skills. A life coach works with them to gain educational opportunities and experiences that help them make responsible choices.

Grocery shopping, cleaning, balancing finances, and applying for college are some of the skills they learn through this empowering environment that they can call home.