Finding the right childcare solution for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Play, Learn, Explore! Early Childhood Resource Fair is a FREE event for families and children with all kinds of fun activities and access to programs, resources, organizations and opportunities all in one location. Some of what’s offered includes:

Childcare providers & preschools from all across Kent County

Community resources & services for families

Free hearing & vision screenings for toddlers

On-site signup for FREE preschool

Play, Learn, Explore!

Saturday, April 28, 9am Noon

Kent Career Tech Center

1655 East Beltline NE GR, parking lot 1