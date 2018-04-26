Finding the right childcare solution for your family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Play, Learn, Explore! Early Childhood Resource Fair is a FREE event for families and children with all kinds of fun activities and access to programs, resources, organizations and opportunities all in one location. Some of what’s offered includes:
- Childcare providers & preschools from all across Kent County
- Community resources & services for families
- Free hearing & vision screenings for toddlers
- On-site signup for FREE preschool
Saturday, April 28, 9am Noon
Kent Career Tech Center
1655 East Beltline NE GR, parking lot 1