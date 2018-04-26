Finding the right childcare solution for your family

Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Play, Learn, Explore! Early Childhood Resource Fair is a FREE event for families and children with all kinds of fun activities and access to programs, resources, organizations and opportunities all in one location. Some of what’s offered includes:

  • Childcare providers & preschools from all across Kent County
  • Community resources & services for families
  • Free hearing & vision screenings for toddlers
  • On-site signup for FREE preschool

Play, Learn, Explore!

Saturday, April 28, 9am  Noon

Kent Career Tech Center

1655 East Beltline NE GR, parking lot 1

