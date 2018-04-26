Continuing the family legacy of dairy farming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Swiss Lane Farms has a legacy that extends 103 years. And they plan to carry on that legacy for generations to come by utilizing technology of the 21st century. Rooted in history, they created core values that capture the heart behind the farm. One of their core values is “lightyears ahead”. They use robotics to automate the systems and streamline the milking process. Another value is “focus on the cows”. They love consistency. And the robots help create that consistency. What started as a house and a barn has become a massive operation. But their core values haven’t changed.

Milk! Ice-cream! Yogurt! Thanks to dairy farms like Swiss Lane Farms, we can enjoy all of our favorite treats! Find delicious recipes online at Milk Means More.