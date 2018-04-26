Continuing the family legacy of dairy farming

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Swiss Lane Farms has a legacy that extends 103 years. And they plan to carry on that legacy for generations to come by utilizing technology of the 21st century. Rooted in history, they created core values that capture the heart behind the farm. One of their core values is “lightyears ahead”. They use robotics to automate the systems and streamline the milking process. Another value is “focus on the cows”. They love consistency. And the robots help create that consistency. What started as a house and a barn has become a massive operation. But their core values haven’t changed.

Milk! Ice-cream! Yogurt! Thanks to dairy farms like Swiss Lane Farms, we can enjoy all of our favorite treats! Find delicious recipes online at Milk Means More.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s