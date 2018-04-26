10 songs to listen to with your mom on Mother's Day

Here are 10 meaningful songs about the bond between mothers and their children. These are perfect to listen to with your mom on Mother’s Day this year but be prepared with a box of tissues nearby because some of the songs are sure to make you cry!

1. “In My Daughter’s Eyes” by Martina McBride

2. “Mama” by Spice Girls

3. “A Song for Mama” by Boyz 2 Men

4. “Somebody’s Hero” by Jamie O’Neal

5. “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

6. “The One Thing” by Shakira

7. “Dear Mama” by 2Pac

8. “Thank You Mom” by Good Charlotte

9. “Mama’s Song” by Carrie Underwood

10. “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift