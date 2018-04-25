‘The Goldberg’s’ spinoff series to begin on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We love the Goldberg’s, so you can imagine the happy dances in the office when this announcement popped up in our email.

ABC has made a straight-to-series order of a new spinoff based on the hit comedy “The Goldbergs.” The series is slated for 2018-2019.

The hit spinoff will be set in 1990-something and follow the hilarious teachers of William Penn Academy – led by Tim Meadows (Principal Glascott), Bryan Callen (Coach Mellor), and AJ Michalka (Lainey Lewis) – who, despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students.

