Summer Camps in West Michigan 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – West Michigan – Keep the kids busy this summer by sending them to a summer camp in West Michigan! There are many day camps and overnight camps for kids of all ages, some of which have themes like music, cooking, or sports. Of course, many include the traditional summer camp activities, such as swimming, arts and crafts, cooking, and more. Find the perfect camp for your kids this summer right here in West Michigan! Summer Camps in Southern West Michigan Looking for something fun and educational this summer for your child? Sign them up for the Michigan Maritime Museum‘s Kids STEM Summer Camp. The STEM curriculum focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, and is open to 3rd through 5th graders. The half-day camp, held on the Michigan Maritime Museum’s campus in South Haven, will feature a maritime-themed program through engaging STEM activities and lessons. The camp includes activities aboard the tall ship Friends Good Will, campus tours, and a cruise on the late 19th-century replica river launch Lindy Lou. Registration is now open, with a deadline of July 1st for the camp which is from July 23rd to 27th. Hosted by the Gilmore Keyboard Festival in Kalamazoo, Gilmore Piano Camp celebrates its 20th summer in July 2018. Serving hundreds of young pianists over the years, Gilmore Piano Camp is the Midwest’s only piano-specific camp in a natural outdoor setting. Receive a well-rounded musical experience that will be focused on classical piano training, with a wide range of elective options and camp activities. The Gilmore’s summer music camp is for pianists of all levels of experience. The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts has summer camps for kids ages 4 to 17. Each camp focuses on a different form of art, ranging from drawing to filmmaking. For that aspiring artist in your life, a camp at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts will keep them engaged and educated all summer long! Kids and adults alike will enjoy a surprising combination of comedy, circus skills, and audience participation when CIRQUE AMONGUS performs at Tibbits Opera House on July 20th and 21st as part of their Popcorn Theatre series. On Saturday, July 21st, a one-hour hands-on workshop after the show will provide workshop participants with the opportunity to learn and apply those circus skills. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to juggle, now is your chance! Do you have an animal lover on your hands? Kids can have a fun summer going to camps at the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek. The zoo offers camps for kids ranging from 1st grade to 7th grade. Campers will have the opportunity to learn in one of the most amazing settings. For younger campers, look no further than Binder Park Zoo’s FAWN camp for preschoolers! First adventures with nature can help you engage in your child’s learning while increasing their understanding of the natural world around them. The zoo’s experienced leaders are dedicated to connecting and inspiring the next generation of wildlife enthusiasts! The Marshall area offers a summer day camp for children ages 6 to 12. The camp takes place at one of the area’s elementary school every weekday. Kids will have a week full of arts, crafts, field trips, swimming, and outdoor activities to keep them active and learning. Sign up for a week, month, or the whole ten-week program! Summer Camps in Central West Michigan Send your kids to the ultimate summer camp at Action Wake Park in Hudsonville. This is the perfect place for eager wakeboarders to expand their skills in a controlled environment. Action Wake Park camps supply your camper with all the required equipment, cable park passes, exclusive camp t-shirt, and, of course, professional instruction by their trained and certified staff. Your kids won’t be able to thank you enough for their experience at Action Summer Camps. The Critter Barn in Zeeland offers a one-of-a-kind Critter Camp class for students who are eager to engage in animal care. Work through the entire farm with the barn’s staff and return to volunteer throughout the entire year. These camps are available for ages 8 to 15. Teusink’s Pony Farm in Holland is excited to continue offering summer camp for kids ages 7 to 9. This year’s camp runs from June 18th to 21st, and campers will learn the ins and outs of caring for and riding a pony. Throughout the week, campers will be feeding and watering the barn animals, cleaning stalls, and investigating one or two barn animals a day, in addition to their time on the ponies. This is the perfect introductory camp for your kids that want to have fun on the farm! The Holland Area Arts Council has three- and four-day fine arts, clay, and cooking camps throughout the summer. Ages range from kindergarten through high school, with each camp focusing on a diverse range of worldly topics. Your child can learn about food from around the world, how to use a pottery wheel, or even design, cut, and sew their own Nancy Crow quilt. Holland Area Arts Council members receive a discount when signing up. Make a movie this summer with the Film and Acting Summer Camps at the Compass College of Cinematic Arts in Grand Rapids! Learn from professionals how to act on camera and make films when the camp runs from June 18th to 22nd for ages 13 to 18. As a Film Camp student, you’ll write, shoot, and edit your own short film with guidance from seasoned filmmakers. In Acting Camp, you’ll learn on-camera acting techniques with a film actor as your coach and then star in a film produced by Film Camp. At the end of the week, walk the red carpet at the film’s premiere for family and friends on the big screen! The Downtown Market in Grand Rapids has three-day and four-day summer camps for the young foodie in your life. Each camp has a distinct theme, ranging from Michigan’s fruits and vegetables to creating and utilizing a backyard farm. Sign up today for what Downtown Market cleverly calls their “Simmer Camps”! The Grand Rapids Ballet has a variety of camps that are all centered around dance. Their Ballet School has programs for ballet, young dancers, boys ballet, and summer intensive training. They also have two Adaptive Dance programs: Explorer Dance (for children with Down syndrome) and Dancing with Parkinson’s (for adults with Parkinson’s disease). These Adaptive Dance classes allow students to experience the joy of dancing who may otherwise not have the opportunity to do so. Summer camps at the Grand Rapids Ballet are both fun and accessible for everyone! The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has summer camps that give students the chance to spend an entire week learning about theatre while having a blast making new friends. They’ve made some fantastic additions to their extremely popular summer camp program this year, so you’ll want to take a look at their new offerings for the season. Camps range from age 4 all the way through high school! Summer fun happens at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Join them and explore the wonders of science, history, culture, art, and fun! For nine weeks this summer, kids ages 4 to 14 can use the museum as a learning lab, experimenting and growing, all while having a great time in one of the area’s most history-rich and “cool” environments. Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya in Shelby offers a Christ-centered camping experience for campers ages 7 to 17 years. Located on Stony Lake in Oceana County, Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya is an exciting camp experience that gives campers a chance to experience the great outdoors, lake and adventure activities, crafts, and the chance to build great friendships. Check out their youth camps and family camps offered throughout the summer! In Mecosta County, kids ages 6 to 17 love going to Cran-Hill Ranch for summer camp. They offer camps starting in June and all camps end in August. Camp at Cran-Hill includes fun activities such as playing on the water, archery, horse training, zip lining, and rope courses. Cran-Hill also offers camps for special needs. Visit Cran-Hill and their 300 acres of Michigan forest, which gives summer campers a real sense of “going to camp.” Spend the night in Muskegon aboard one of USS Silversides Submarine Museum’s historic vessels and watch history come alive. Walk the decks, take command of the bridge, and sleep in the berths where brave men once served our country. Truly an unforgettable experience for any group, the overnight encampment program is well suited for scouting and youth groups as well as family or adults-only events. Fill your kids’ schedules with summer camps in the Muskegon area! Camps in the area range from general summer camps to camps with a specific focus. Programs include a fine arts camp, summer camps, seasonal events, weekend camps, school programs, and group retreats.These camps focus on ages from 5 to 17, with plenty of options and durations available. Summer Camps in Northern West Michigan Oliver Art Center in Frankfort has summer classes for both kids and adults that are sure to bring out everyone’s inner artist. Their classes include subjects such as painting, cooking, writing, ceramics, and more. Learn from the center’s many experts with hands-on learning and bring those skills home with you to create beautiful works of art. From beginner to aficionado, the Oliver Art Center has classes for all! Camp Daggett in Petoskey offers eight-week-long co-ed camping sessions starting in mid-June and ending in mid-August. Campers range in age from 7 through 14 years. They are housed in rustic cabins designed for 10 campers and two staff members. While at Camp Daggett, campers can expect to participate in a wide variety of activities designed to give each camper the opportunity to learn new skills, share special talents and abilities, and to step out of their comfort zone to try new and exciting things This summer, motivated junior golfers can learn all of the components of the game during Shanty Creek Resorts’ Junior Golf Camp. From in-depth instruction to skill building and on-course experience at Shanty Creek’s course in Bellaire, this three-day program is geared toward the beginner and advanced junior golfers. PGA professionals lead the camp activities and education, including the rules of golf, proper golf etiquette, and the history of the game. Whether you live in northwest Michigan year-round or are just up north visiting for a week, Grass River Natural Area Summer Day Camp in Bellaire is the perfect excursion for your kids. Tucked away along the Grass River in Antrim County, this day camp emphasizes interactive, hands-on, outdoor learning experiences with professional GRNA naturalists, along with lots of fun and games. Kids must love to be outdoors, meet new friends, and get a little dirty. Camps are available for ages 6 to 15 years old. The Grass River Center is open year-round, offering a comfortable learning environment for public programming, school field trips, camps, and more. Inland Seas Education Association in Suttons Bay offers three-day Young People in STEM trips for high school students. During this trip, participants collaborate to design and complete a Great Lakes research project on a topic of interest. They also help sail the ship, assist in the galley, and take a night watch shift. This adventure opens their eyes to the realities of a career in the freshwater and STEM fields and forms of future scientists, mathematicians, designers, and engineers. Thanks to generous donors, the cost to each student is only $300. Treetops Resort‘s Camp Sylvan is the longest running summer day camp in Gaylord. Established in 1991, children ages 5 to 12 have been making summer camp memories ever since. Following a simple camp philosophy, Camp Sylvan campers are offered opportunities for personal growth, leadership, and team building. Weekly camp themes are full of fun and educational activities which help campers gain skills in development and promote a positive self-image. Camp Sylvan campers engage in arts and crafts, science, team games, sports, cooking, music and so much more. To top it off, Camp Sylvan takes regular field trips that are active, educational, and fun. Experienced and knowledgeable camp counselors assist your children in the many activities and encourage participation from all campers, while promoting a strict No-Bullying Policy. Camper’s fun is how they measure success year after year, with past and present campers’ assurance that there’s no better place for summertime fun! Looking for a fun summer camp that gets kids outside and meeting new friends? Charlevoix has camps that are designed to keep kids active both mentally and physically. With a variety of activities including games, arts and crafts, field activities, and more, you’re sure to find something that your child will love! Each camp is welcoming to every child and celebrates the joys of summer vacation! Sault Ste. Marie’s local college offers camps that pertain to subjects from robotics to various sports. These “adventures in education” camps are designed to be both fun and enriching for every camper.