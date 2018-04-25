Run for a cure with Van Andel Institute’s Purple Community!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Van Andel Institute is doing good work to help find a cure for cancer, Parkinson’s, and other diseases. Now there’s a chance for us to help! The 4th annual Consumers Credit Union Purple Community 5K will take place on Saturday, April 28 at the Mary Free Bed YMCA. One hundred percent of proceeds from the event support research at Van Andel Institute.

The Purple Community is a grass root fundraising effort that gets people involved on a local level to support groundbreaking cancer, Parkinson’s, and disease research. Hosting more than 150 events throughout Michigan last year alone, the Purple Community raised $622,000 for Van Andel’s research efforts in 2017

Purple Community 5k

Saturday, April 28 th

Mary Free Bed YMCA

Proceeds benefit Van Andel Institute