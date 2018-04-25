One hour. Three-thousand sandwiches. Priceless impact.

IONIA, MICH. (WOTV)-One hour and a hundred volunteers is all it took. The goal of the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program was to make and pack 1,400 peanut butter sandwiches, to serve to local students in need. The outcome of the 60-minute challenge was a huge success. With all hands on-deck, 3,100 sandwiches were made during the challenge. The IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program works to ensure that lunch is not the last meal of the day, for children living in food insecure homes, throughout Ionia County and Montcalm County. Click video player above to watch.

Community is asking to help in the program’s second initiative of the month. From now until May 11, 2018, the organization is hoping to receive 2,000 pounds of peanut butter. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the address below.

IM KIDS 3rd Meal

H.O. Steele Education enter

10260 S Sheridan Rd.

Fenwick, MI 48834