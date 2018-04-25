Healthy tip to help you build your immune system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A meditation of health in motion.

The thymus is a pyramid-shaped lymphoid organ that, in humans, is immediately beneath the breastbone at the level of the heart.

The thymus is an essential component of the immune system, it reaches full growth at puberty and begins to diminish in function and size after that. The decline of the thymus can be linked with many of the deficiencies of the immune system that as a person ages.

Thymus tapping to stimulate the gland can help to enliven your immune system to help your body resist illness.

Simply stand with feet hip width apart and use the finger tips to rapidly tap the center of your upper chest. Vigorously tap the area for one to three minutes. Breath slowly and fill the lungs entirely while tapping. Aside from stimulating the thymus gland to build immunity this practice also massages the lungs, heart, bronchial tubes, and throat through the vibration of the tapping.