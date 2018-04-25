Girl Scouts bring Build-A-Bears to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Sometimes a simple act of kindness can make all the difference. One local girls scout troop from Cedar Springs is all about helping others, donating a $1,000 check from this year’s cookie sales to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

After six weeks of hard work to raise as much money as possible, their final tally was 7,814 boxes of Girl Scout cookies sold. Along with the $1,000 check, the scouts also dropped off fourteen Build-A-Bears that the girls built themselves for the patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital! What a fun way for the girls to give back and help other kids feel better.