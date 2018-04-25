From the creator of ‘The Bachelor’, an all-new dating series on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Love is in the air – and will soon hit the airwaves – when the all-new dating series, “The Proposal,” premieres this summer, on ABC, streaming and on demand. Hosted by former NFL quarterback and Season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer, each one-hour episode will feature 10 eligible daters competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery suitor or “suitress,” whose identity is concealed from them.

From “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss, each hour of the 10-episode series will follow the male or female daters as they attempt to woo the mystery suitor with their words in a first impressions round; bare their souls in a beachwear round; answer the mystery suitor’s most pressing romantic questions; and strive to receive a seal of approval from the mystery suitor’s most trusted family member in the final round.

After each phase, the daters who fail to connect with the mystery suitor are whittled down, leading to the dramatic and highly anticipated reveal, when the two remaining daters finally meet the mystery suitor for the first time and present a romantic proposal of their choice. Will there be a marriage proposal that can’t be refused?

“The Proposal” is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, James Breen and Jason Ehrlich serve as executive producers.