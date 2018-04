GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – What are our kids thinking? What are they feeling? And how can our community help them succeed?

We need to know what’s happening with our teens and understand what they are going through in order to get ahead of prevention efforts and truly make a difference.

Wedgwood Christian Services gathered a panel of experts for their annual State of the Child event in an attempt to learn from each other and educate community leaders to provide services that young people need.