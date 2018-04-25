Does exercise really make you happy?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We’ve all heard it before, exercise makes people happy! The runner’s high – that feeling of happiness that keeps people running and training for marathons. That special energy you get after working out in a group or alone. Even the movie Legally Blonde references happiness from exercise endorphins! But is it real or just a myth?

How does exercise make you happy?

One aspect of life that can greatly impact your overall sense of happiness and well-being is stress. Stress can dampen your mood and lead to increased risk of illness. There is good news: Exercise is one of the best ways to combat stress!

According to research, exercise has many benefits including decreased risk of depression, improved health status and improved reports of happiness. Concurrently, a sedentary lifestyle has been associated with many poor health outcomes.

When we exercise, the body releases chemicals that boost your sense of well-being and suppress hormones that cause stress and anxiety. Among the chemicals released are endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine neurotransmitters which are related to pain and depression emotions. Exercise also reduces hormone activity of adrenalin and cortisol which promote feelings of anxiety and tension.

How much exercise do we need for these benefits?

You do not need to participate in demanding physical activity to reap the benefits of exercise. Walking, stretching and low-level strength training can all be effective in combatting stress and anxiety. Studies have shown that more physical activity throughout the day has been linked to individuals who report feeling happier.3

Easy Ways to Increase Physical Activity Throughout Your Day

Park in the back of the parking lot so you have to walk further to the store

Take the stairs instead of the elevator

Take your dog for a walk

Search your area for local bike trails, kayak locations or hiking paths

Take a day trip to a local park for a walk

Go for a family bike ride

Take breaks when working at a computer by getting up to walk the hallway

Find a workout partner

Walk up and down the sidelines of your children’s sporting games instead of sitting in the bleachers.

Walk the golf course instead of driving a cart

Physical activity is a great way to decrease stress and improve your overall mood and happiness. The key point of doing more physical activity is to find something you enjoy!

