A little kindness goes a long way at Grand Haven High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A little bit of kindness can go a long way. That’s what a group of students at Grand Haven High School discovered when they started their own Random Acts of Kindness club at school two years ago.

Their DoRAK–Doing Random Acts of Kindness – club at Grand Haven High School inspires students to think outside themselves by doing simple things for people. Erin Markovicz, club president, and the members who started the club were inspired to make a difference. By doing kind things for others, they discovered that you receive joy in return!