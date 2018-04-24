Meijer LPGA Classic 5K Run & Walk features a kids fun run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Healthy lifestyles start when kids are young. And running is fun for them too! This year, the Meijer 5K Run and Walk features a one mile kids fun run. You can run and walk as families and friends or as a corporate experience. It’s a great way to be healthy and join the exciting things happening at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

The race takes place at Rockford high school and ends at the high school track where your favorite bowl of Kellogg’s breakfast cereal will be waiting for you to enjoy!

“The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give offers something for everyone, and we are thrilled to have the continued support of Kellogg’s and Gazelle Sports to make this run such a success,” said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. “This is a great way to engage the community while increasing awareness around hunger in our neighborhoods.”

The cost to participate in the run is $25 per person, ages 18 and older, and $15 per person, ages 17 and under. During the event, strollers are welcome and encouraged.

A one mile kid’s fun run will also be added to festivities this year for children, ages 10 and under. The cost is $10 per child.

Registration for the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg’s is now open online.