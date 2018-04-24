Autism app lands KCTC students in New York City

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – While many of their classmates headed to the sandy beaches of the south over spring break, three students from Kent Career Tech Center took on New York City and ended up on Good Morning America.

KCTC 3D Animation and Game Design students created a 3D Autism Project that placed as a top ten national finalist in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. Their project helps those with autism navigate social situations more successfully with the use of their 3D Autism App.

The program is using their $50,00O prize of Samsung technology and a local business partnership with YETi CG to continue their work. Marc Petz and his 3D Autism team share what’s happening with their award winning project next.