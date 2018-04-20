GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is ready to join AARP’s Age-Friendly Communities Network this year! With 1 in 5 Grand Rapidians over the age of 65, the city will change its focus to be more accommodating for people of ALL ages especially with transportation, housing, outdoor spaces and communications. In this class you’ll learn what the city is doing to become age friendly and you’ll have the opportunity to engage in LEGO Serious Play to build your own age friendly ideas.
Grander Rapids – Creating an age-friendly community
- AARP & Samaritas Senior Living
- Friday, May 18 | 9am-11am
- The Terraces Chapel at Samaritas
- 2000 32nd Street – Grand Rapids
- www.samaritas.org/theacademy