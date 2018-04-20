Gazelle Girl: Everything you need to know

The Gazelle Girl run is almost here! With the event coming up this weekend, check out our Expotique information (Saturday), and our event guide for the run (Sunday).

EXPOTIQUE INFO – SATURDAY APRIL 21, 11am – 5pm



JW Marriott Grand Rapids

Event Check-In, tons of vendors, fitness classes and a shake out run PLUS exclusive New Balance apparel! Not to mention Gazelle Sports will have your last-minute event needs on hand. Get the full details on our website.

Some of our class offerings this year:

Shake out Run – 2 mile shake out run through Grand Rapids!

– 2 mile shake out run through Grand Rapids! Kula Yoga – A relaxing flow class. Bring your own mat!

– A relaxing flow class. Bring your own mat! FLEXcity Fitness HIIT – A 45 minute interval class to bring some heat!

– A 45 minute interval class to bring some heat! MVP Sports Club Centergy Group Fitness – Yoga + Pilates + Music? Yeah!

– Yoga + Pilates + Music? Yeah! Race Day 101 – First time at an event or Gazelle Girl? We go over everything you need to know!

TO LEARN MORE OR SIGN UP, CLICK HERE.

EVENT DAY INFO – SUNDAY APRIL 22, Check in opens at 6:30 am

Calder Plaza

Wondering how event day will go? Where to park? What’s the timeline? Your entire guide to event day can be found on our website! From porta-potties to weather policies, we’ve got everything covered on our Event Day page.

Event Day Schedule:

6:30-8:30 am Event check-in and late registration (if event caps have not been reached)

7:50 am myTeam Triumph Gazelle Girl Half Marathon start

8 am Gazelle Girl Half Marathon start (staggered)

8:20 am myTeam Triumph 10k start

8:25 am Gazelle Girl 10k start

8:40 a Gazelle Girl 5k start

8:30 am-1:30 pm Finish Line Celebration (Calder Plaza)

9 am-1:30p Results look-up (Volunteer Check-in/Information Tent)

8:30 am-12:30 pm Finisher Awards available in tent north of the finish line

10:30 am Awards Ceremony (Finish Line Festival tent)

CHECK OUT THE EVENT DAY GUIDE HERE.

Weather Tips!

With a current projected high of around 60 and a low of 36, we’re looking at a chilly start, but a great temp to keep moving in! Some key advice is not over dressing due to the chilly start. Light layers will be the way to go! Also remember, no new clothes on event day. You don’t want to chafe in unexpected places or suddenly find out those new socks bunch in your shoes! So far there’s no rain or snow in the forecast, so hooray for that!

You can also wear older workout clothes you want to donate as top layers to stay warm on the starting line, and ditch them once you start. Sole Sisters collects them and repurposes them! Remember though, anything ditched at the start line will be collected so you will not be able to get it back. Another tactic: have your cheering squad situated on the course and have them ready to take layers you intend to shed.