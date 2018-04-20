Dessert ideas for Mother's Day

There is no better way to celebrate Mom than with something sweet or savory – or both. Mother’s Day desserts are a great way to show that special mother, grandmother, aunt or woman in your life some love, especially if it’s homemade.

There’s no better gift than one made with love by the people that love her most. However, we might not all have the time to prepare something in time for Mother’s Day. Ordering a dessert from her favorite place around town or trying a new cafe or bakery would also make the gift just as thoughtful.

Individualize desserts: Cakes and pies are always a hit for any occasion, but individualized desserts such as cookies, brownies, cupcakes or tortes would work well and be easier to personalize. You can wrap the desserts individually or keep them fresh in boxes that are decorated with a personal touch.

Go fruity: There is no need to limit yourself to baked goods! Crepes (adorned with chocolate or vanilla ganache), mousses, fruit salads (fruit and yogurt or sauteed fruit over ice cream), sorbets, parfaits, over-the-top smoothie drinks and puddings are always treats that never disappoint. Take advantage of fresh fruits like strawberries, blueberries, peaches, apples, cherries to use as the main ingredient.

Think classic: Still stuck on ideas for what special treat to have for mom on her day? Don’t look very far beyond what’s in the kitchen. Something as simple as chocolate and vanilla covered strawberries arranged in a homemade or decorated box will be a great success!

If it is an old fashioned upside-down pineapple cake or a huge slice of tiramisu cheesecake that mom wants, let her indulge on her special day. Giving mom the chance to kick back and enjoy something extra sugary or a treat she normally wouldn’t have around the house is a great way to celebrate her on Mother’s Day.

By Kate E. Mariani, Contributing writer