Wellness tip to help you feel energized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This breathing practice is also known as “breath of fire” and is said to energize and clear the mind.

Take a comfortable seat and close your eyes. The focus for this breath is on the exhale and the inhale is passive. Before staring take some slow deep breaths, once you are ready to start forcefully push out the exhale while drawing the navel back towards the spine, contracting the abdominal muscles. The next inhale will be passive and then continue with these sharp exhalations. Repeat in rapid succession. Start out trying for 20 rounds. Over time you may be able to build your strength and stamina up to 50-60 rounds and then 100. You can take a short rest in between rounds and as your abdominal muscles grow stronger expand to perhaps 3-5 sets of 100.

When you are ready to complete your practice simply sit still be present for a few moments to let you body and mind adjust and absorb this dynamic process of transformation.

Benefits Include:

Cleanses lungs

Improves circulation

Invites alertness

Removes lethargy and is energizing to body and mind

Sharpens sensory perception

Increases memory, concentration, and intelligence

Steadies the mind for mental work and meditation

Tones the digestive organs, improves appetite

Cleanses the blood

Balances and strengthens the nervous system

Supports immunity

**Please note this Kapalabhati should not be practiced by pregnant or menstruating women. Also contraindicated for individuals with high or low blood pressure, heart disease, hernia, gastric ulcer, epilepsy, vertigo, migraines, detached retina, glaucoma, history of stroke, and anyone who has undergone recent abdominal surgery.

Also this is a breath practice best done on an empty stomach!