Local foodies wanted: 4 new restaurants in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Disclaimer: I LOVE food.

Phew, glad I got that off my chest.

If you live for each meal like I do, you’ll be totally enthused with the 4 new hot spots that recently opened (or are about to open) near you. Take a look, and enjoy!

Fruition Acai & Juice Bar

Facebook / Instagram / Website / Menu

1405 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Fruition is owned by two sisters who firmly believe that happy + healthy = your best life.

Through cold pressed juice, fresh smoothies, tasty wraps, avocado toast, and the world’s greatest acai bowls, they plan to spread wellness over Grand Rapids one day at a time.

Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen

Facebook / Instagram / Website / Menu

355 Wilson Ave. NW, Walker, MI

**COMING SOON: Opening April 26th

Stan Diego is a place where the tacos are always fresh & the salsa is always spicy – it’s truly your SoCal home away from home. Their Baja California inspired menu takes you on a one-way trip down Route 1 in Cali, where their chefs use the freshest ingredients day after day.

The taco menu looks out of this world. And bonus, people! Get ready for handcrafted margaritas with choice tequila and fresh squeezed juices.

Mexo

Instagram / Website / Menu

118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI

MeXo is a genuine Mexican restaurant and bar located at the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. Their cuisine brings a modern touch to the classic pre-Hispanic cuisine of Mexico.

Not to mention, their brunch menu will be released April 22nd, and their lunch menu April 23rd.

I mean, you guys, how good does a Mexican brunch sound? YUM.

Georgina’s Grand Rapids

Facebook / Instagram / Website / Menu

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids is blessed to have adopted a Georgina’s! Originating in Traverse City, Head Chef Anthony is excited to expand and begin a new journey in his second location. This Latin and Asian cuisine is sure to make your taste buds dance.

“Georgina’s is a gathering of all my family through food and their spirit. As my family’s culture ranges from Cuban to Chinese, and all those in between, I give to you my life and family experience through food.” – Chef Anthony