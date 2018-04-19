Jordan’s weekly top picks to ‘Live Local-Give Local’ in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Looking to live local and give local? On May 2nd, step out for fabulous fashions and a program designed to empower kids in our community. The New York-style fashion show showcases the latest trends and spring in a fun way. Leigh’s is partnering to support Camp Blodgett’s Babies’ Welfare Guild.

Camp Blodgett’s Babies Welfare Guild Runway Show

WHEN: May 2, 2018

WHERE: St. Nicholas Cultural Center

2250 East Paris SE – Grand Rapids

6pm cocktails, followed by raffle, dinner & fashion show

Tickets: call (616) 949-0780

Benefit: Camp Blodgett’s Babies’ Welfare Guild

Experience the Prom you wish you had in high school! The JW Marriott is giving adults a do-over prom! Dress in your fancy attire with corsages and enjoy cocktails and dancing to great music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Ronald Mc Donald House.

Prom at the JW Marriott

WHEN: Saturday, May 11th

WHERE: JW Marriott

235 Louis St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

TIME: 9PM-1AM

FREE General Admission

Benefit: Ronald McDonald House

Purchase VIP Tickets HERE.

*Four VIP sections are available for purchase. VIP includes reserved soft seating for up to six people, spiked punch bowl, 12-pack of beer and school spirit for $300 each.