Identifying the symptoms of autism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – One in sixty-eight children in the United States have autism spectrum disorder. In Michigan alone that’s more than 16-thousand children.

Autism exists on a spectrum. It is not a one-size-fits all diagnosis, and there is no a medical cure. But a lot is still being done here in West Michigan at places like Wedgwood Christian Services. Dr. Candice Lake from the Autism Center for Child Development shares how early intensive behavioral intervention (EIBI) can help families navigate the challenges of autism, starting with identifying the common symptoms in young children.

Common symptoms of autism:

Failure to develop or maintain age-appropriate peer relationships

Delay speech or unusual speech

Speech that is very advanced for age or very formal

Excessive interest in highly specific topics that may be unusual

Poor eye contact

Sensory sensitivity

Difficulty engaging in back-and-forth conversation

Abnormal social approach or response

Lack of pretend play or imitation

Frequent lining up of toys or other objects

Visit http://www.wedgwood.org/autismcenterfaq for a comprehensive list.