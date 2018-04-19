Helping families navigate autism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Zander and his mom Kristyn share about their experience with the Center for Autism at Hope Network. For 50 years, Hope Network has come alongside the community through neuro-rehabilitation, behavioral, and developmental services. Today, the Center for Autism is helping families like Zander’s navigate the challenges of autism. The center offers Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, emphasizing the building blocks of learning behaviors.

Should you be concerned about the way your child is developing? Hope Network provides a helpful checklist for parents to determine whether their children are accomplishing milestones.

https://hopenetwork.org/autism/should-i-be-concerned/