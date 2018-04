If you are stumped on what to do this Mother’s day with the entire family, here are some fun ideas for a memorable and exciting day:

Make or go to brunch together

Plan a picnic

Go to the spa

Spend the day at local park or museum

Set up a scavenger hunt

Plant a garden

Go golfing

Make art together

Run a 5k

Volunteer in your community

Sit by a bonfire & roast s’mores

Have a movie marathon

Go on a family hike or bike ride

Organize a game night