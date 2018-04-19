Celebrating Earth Day & Gazelle Girl – Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun

Celebrating Earth Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Earth Day Celebration at Blandford Nature Center

Saturday: Noon-3pm
Free

They’re celebrating 50 years of getting people outdoors! Blandford invites YOU to come out and see all that we have to offer. Free of charge, come explore the trails, buildings, farm and take part in earth day activities. Volunteer opportunities are also available on this day during a morning and afternoon session.

 

Healthy Kids Day at the YMCA

Saturday at both the downtown YMCA and the Mary Free Bed YMCA

Kick Off Summer With Healthy Kids Day®! Are the kids in your life already dreaming of summer? When kids are inspired, they can do anything. Let’s awaken their imagination so they can explore new activities and healthy habits. Join the YMCA for a day of family fun at the Y!

Complete a scavenger hunt while you explore, play and learn around the YMCA. The day will be filled with fun activities, healthy treats, crafts, giveaways and more! This is a great event for all ages and will include access to enjoy the facility the day of the event.

TWO LOCATIONS!
Mary Free Bed YMCA- Saturday April 21, 10 AM -1 PM
5500 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

David D.Hunting YMCA-Saturday April 21. 12-4 PM
475 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

This event is free and open to the public!

 

 

Kalamazoo Earth Day Festival in Bronson Park 

Saturday – 1pm-7pm
Live music, food and drinks, vendors, fun activities for kids and families, speakers, educational exhibits and displays

 

Gazelle Girl on Sunday in downtown Grand Rapids

6th annual run
Check-in 6:30am-8:30am
8am – Half marathon
8:25am – 10k
8:40am – 5k
8:30am-1:30pm – Finish Line celebration at Calder Plaza

