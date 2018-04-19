Autism friendly activities in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – April is Autism Awareness month, so we compiled a list of autism-friendly activities available around West Michigan throughout the month and beyond.

UPCOMING EVENTS

2018 Family Fun Walk

April 21

Join the Autism Support of West Shore for their 3RD annual Family Fun Walk. This walk is for individuals with an autism spectrum disorder, their friends and families and anyone wanting to support autism awareness. One hundred percent of all proceeds (fundraising/donations/etc.) go right back into West Michigan to support individuals with autism and their families.

For more info visit:

https://www.asws.org/Events/PuzzleRun.aspx

Grand Rapids Public Museum Partnering with Hope for Blue Bridge Walk

http://www.grpm.org/events/bridge-walk-for-autism-and-free-sensory-friendly-night-at-the-museum/

April 26 5-7:30pm.

Following the walk, the GRPM is hosting a sensory friendly night FREE for children with autism and their families. This part of the event will include free Museum admission where sounds, lighting and activities within their current exhibits will be adapted to create a low-sensory experience for children with autism. Visitors will enjoy a sensory friendly museum environment and other sensory friendly activities from other West Michigan organizations and institutions.

2018 Walk for Autism

https://www.firstgiving.com/event/87471/2018

May 6

A day filled with fun, togetherness, food, kids’ activities, a Resource Fair, and a walk around John Ball Park. Your pledge of $25 gets you into the walk and activities and gets you a t-shirt and a one-day pass to John Ball Zoo. Use your pass that day or save it for any other day in the 2018 season. Everyone over age 2 is asked to bring $25 in pledges to participate.

Autism Support of West Shore Spring Fling Banquet

https://www.asws.org/

May, 19, 5:30-10pm, GVSU Alumni House

Join ASWS for their eighth year celebrating loved ones on the Autism Spectrum and the people who have been nominated for the Educator of the Year and the You Make a Difference awards. Guests will enjoy a strolling banquet, speaker, awards, raffle, and music. This is a time to celebrate children and the award recipients. Tickets are $50 per person or $360 for a table of eight

State Summer Games – Special Olympics Michigan

http://www.somi.org/events/summergames.html#.Wr0XtX9ry71

May 31-June 2, Central Michigan University

The mission of Special Olympics Michigan is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Athletes develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy while participating in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship among their families, Special Olympics athletes and the community. The athletes achieve their dreams with the support of caring volunteers, coaches, family members and staff. Donations from Michigan citizens and businesses provide funding for the program.

Connor’s Friends – Grand Rapids Children Museum and Artists Creating Together

A Night for Families Affected by Autism – May 30 6-8PM, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Enjoy a night of play at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum including dimmed lighting, added sensory activities, water play, and calming music. Complimentary valet parking available. This is a free event but space is limited.

To reserve, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connors-friends-tickets-45064682679

For more information, Call Adrienne at 616-235-4726 ext 204 or email abrown@grcm.org.

** Additional Resources/Activities…

OUTDOOR & RECREATIONAL

Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center

http://www.cheffcenter.org/

Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford

http://equestcenter.org/

Indian Trails Camp

http://ikuslife.org/services/indian-trails-camp/

A barrier-free camp setting in which those with disabilities can participate in all manner of activities the outside world is ill-equipped to provide. It is a place filled with fun, recreation and friendship. Campers learn perseverance, team-work and self-reliance. They leave for home loaded with love, respect and memories. Swimming, canoeing, archery, music, competitive sports, challenge course, dances, and most of all, the opportunity to make friendships and build relationships that affirm and encourage greater self-discovery.

Spartan YMCA Family Hope Program: This program was started by two Dads who saw a need for more social-based programs for young adults. This program is intended for higher functioning ASD young adults and adults 17 years and older. It is free of charge and they have monthly themes.

https://www.grymca.org/activate/access/family-hope

Cody’s Ride Adaptive Cycling Program

Father started cycling program for his son in 2008 and for other persons with disabilities. Cody’s Ride is an active, safe and adaptive cycling program for persons with disabilities who cannot self-direct the sport. We use a mobile livery of tandem recumbent bikes for our events that can go to any community in West Michigan and serve the special needs population. In collaboration with schools, organizations and businesses we will bring hope to families and individuals with disabilities so they can do something that most of us take for granted… getting outdoors and being active.

http://www.codysride.org/vision.html

ARTS & MUSIC

Edge Water Music Therapy in Kalamazoo

http://coreythompsontutoring.com/edge-water-music-therapy/

Autism Support of Kent County Music Therapy Program

http://www.autismsupportofkentcounty.org/musictherapy.htm

ASK is proud to fund Music Therapy is many ASD classrooms in Kent County. The Music Therapists come from the Franciscan Life Process Center and work with students every 4-6 weeks. In the 2015-2016 school year, we brought Music Therapy to 19 schools, 27 classrooms and over 150 students!

Music Therapy at Franciscan Life Process Center – Lowell, MI

https://lifeprocesscenter.org/services/music-therapy/

Arts in Motion Studio

https://artsinmotionstudio.org/classes/

Arts in Motion Studio meets the needs of any individual wanting to participate in and enjoy the arts. They offer classes in all areas of the creative arts.

Hearts for the Arts Special Needs Classes

https://www.hearts4thearts.com/specialneeds/

Offering Art Therapy/low sensory environment classes, their studio is fully handicapped accessible. They work with a variety of specific needs including (but not limited to): developmental and physical disabilities, mental health issues and brain trauma injuries. For those with physical impairments, they also offer unique artistic tools and projects, as well as teach various artistic methods.

Celebration! Cinema Sensory Showtimes

https://celebrationcinema.com/events/sensory-showtimes/

Includes Cinema Carousel in Muskegon (Friends of Family Hope Foundation)

Lights up! Sound down! Enjoy the BIG SCREEN experience in an accepting environment!

Lights will dim, but remain on.

Volume will be lowered.

Movies begin at show time with limited previews.

Shown in 2D with open captioning.

Cheering, calling out, or even strolling around the theatre is welcome!

Developed in partnership with Family Hope Foundation, Sensory Showtimes make movies extra welcoming to guests with special needs, including autism. So come relax, be yourself, and enjoy a movie at Celebration! Cinema!

SUPPORT GROUP

Puzzle Partners – Autism Support of Kent County

http://www.autismsupportofkentcounty.org/resources.htm

Friendship/social group for teens and young adults who have Asperger Syndrome, high-functioning autism, or some other social impairment. Puzzle Partners creates a safe space for teens and young adults to belong, try new things, make friends, and expand their horizons.

Past activities:

Bowling, Writing group with published author, Craig’s Cruisers, Griffins hockey Game, Baseball game, Dinner at restaurants, Cooking new recipes, Board game nights, Learning Zentangle, Discussion groups, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Pottery, Craft Sale, Building boats from recyclables and floating them down the Grand River, Building and launching rockets, Decorating gingerbread houses, Sky Zone