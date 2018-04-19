4th annual Bridge Walk for Autism downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Hope Network is partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Museum for a free night of family fun that’s raising awareness for autism. The Bridge Walk for Autism is the fourth annual walk, being held on April 26 on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. After walking the Blue Bridge, families are invited to a sensory-friendly museum event with activities tailored for children with sensory sensitivity. The event will be free of charge.

With increasing participation over the last few years, this event is expected to bring over 1,000 together in support of families affected by autism.

Fourth Annual Bridge Walk for Autism

Grand Rapids Blue Bridge

April 26, 2018

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Autism-Friendly Night

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Thursday, April 26, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Admission: FREE

Community partners on hand with sensory friendly activities at the museum:

Chaffee Planetarium

Artists Creating Together

Grand Rapids Civic Theater

John Ball Zoo

Kent District Library

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

Comprehensive Therapy Center

Noodles & Company

Arts in Motion

The Geek Group

Real Superheroes

Kalamazoo Ghostbusters