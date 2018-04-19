4th annual Bridge Walk for Autism downtown Grand Rapids

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Hope Network is partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Museum for a free night of family fun that’s raising awareness for autism. The Bridge Walk for Autism is the fourth annual walk, being held on April 26 on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. After walking the Blue Bridge, families are invited to a sensory-friendly museum event with activities tailored for children with sensory sensitivity. The event will be free of charge.

With increasing participation over the last few years, this event is expected to bring over 1,000 together in support of families affected by autism.

Fourth Annual Bridge Walk for Autism

  • Grand Rapids Blue Bridge
  • April 26, 2018
  • 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Autism-Friendly Night

  • Grand Rapids Public Museum
  • Thursday, April 26, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Admission: FREE

Community partners on hand with sensory friendly activities at the museum:

  • Chaffee Planetarium
  • Artists Creating Together
  • Grand Rapids Civic Theater
  • John Ball Zoo
  • Kent District Library
  • Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.
  • Comprehensive Therapy Center
  • Noodles & Company
  • Arts in Motion
  • The Geek Group
  • Real Superheroes
  • Kalamazoo Ghostbusters

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s