Gala of Light: Transforming houses into homes with Well House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-It may be hard to believe, but nearly 1,000 people are living on the streets or in shelters, in Kent County, in any given night. The answer to homelessness is affordable housing. Well House is working to create safe and affordable housing for people in need in the West Michigan community. On Thursday, April 12, 2018, New Vintage Place hosted the first Well House Gala of Light. The sold out event was held to build relationships and also raise funds for the Well House mission. Click video above to watch the full story.

Advertisement