Empowering young runners through Gazelle Girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) When thousands of women hit the pavement for the 6th annual Gazelle Girl this weekend, they’re doing more than just running or walking in the event. Four local charities benefit from 100% of the proceeds from the Gazelle Girl. One of those is Girls on the Run.

As a non-profit, the Girls On The Run is a national organization with over 225 participating councils. The Kent & Muskegon Counties Girls On The Run seeks to teach self-confidence and healthy habits for girls within the county.

At a basic level, this is an after school running program that meets with girls ages 7-12 twice a week. In small teams, the GOTR begins with life skill lessons, as well as physical activity. It may seem far-fetched to think physical activity can instill broader visions of the curriculum, but the blend of the curriculum with physical activity truly allows the girls to effectively solidify these life skills.

Volunteer for Gazelle Girl

Sunday, April 22

Volunteer help is needed for set up, tear down, food, and security.

Multiple shifts are available

Sign up to volunteer at gazellegirlhalfmarathon.com

Gazelle Girl

5k, 10k & half marathon