GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – You have a lifetime of experience to offer. Have you considered the many benefits of being a volunteer? Gain confidence, make a difference, meet people, be part of a community, learn new skills, take on a challenge and have fun!

With it’s broad network of organizational friends, AARP can help you find a place where you can use your skills and experience to the best of your abilities.

For more: https://local.aarp.org/grand-rapids-mi/