Volunteer for the Fifth Third Riverbank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you make a New Years Resolution to live a healthier life? Signing up for the 41st Fifth Third Riverbank Run on May 12th is a good first step.

The Fifth Third River Bank Run  has partnered with six charities to market their valuable missions through the 2018 event. Last year’s charity partners raised over $65,000! Fifth Third River Bank Run is committed to helping nonprofits raise funds through running and fitness and will partner with five charities.  One of the charities this year is the Conductive Learning Center, based in Grand Rapids. The Conductive Learning Center serves children birth to age 26 with  motor disorders related to Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida or brain injury.

How can you help and get involved? Be the muscle behind the largest 25K road race in the country, by becoming a volunteer!

