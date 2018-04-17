The Whitecaps donate 5,000 books to GRPS

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Whitecaps Community Foundation have donated 5,000 of books for Grand Rapids Public Schools this year in an effort to encourage children to read during March is Reading Month and beyond.

This is the third year for the book donation, the first year they donated 300 books to just one GRPS school, last year they donated 1,900 books to 5 schools and for this year’s 25th anniversary of the West Michigan Whitecaps, they have donated 5,000 books to 15 schools.

The book donation is a part of the Whitecaps Community Foundation’s Reading Program, which helps area school children enjoy Whitecaps baseball while promoting reading.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s