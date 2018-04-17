New look for spring: asymmetrical denim skirt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dust off that old denim skirt and create a fun and fabulous look for spring! This season the asymmetrical trend is back and Goodwill is showing you how to transform a basic denim skirt into this fun look. Start by putting on the skirt and marking your desired length.

Then, remove it and cut a diagonal line down the skirt. Once that is completed, fray the bottom by carefully pulling on the strings. Wash it before you wear it to get the skirt to fringe naturally!

What you need:

Mid-length denim skirt

Scissors

Step by step:

Put on skirt and mark the length you desire.

Take off skirt and cut a diagonal line down the skirt.

Fray the bottom of the skirt to your liking by carefully pulling on the strings of the

Wash before wear and the skirt will fringe naturally.