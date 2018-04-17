Celebrating volunteers in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we age, we know it’s important to stay active and engaged in the community. One of the best ways to do that is by volunteering!

It just happens to be National Volunteer Appreciation Week, so here to let us know how AARP is helping people give back are Jennifer Feuerstein and John Ziemann.

Learn more: https://local.aarp.org/grand-rapids-mi/?cmp=SNG-RDRCT-AARPLOCAL-TVRADIO-GRAND-RAPIDS-MI

Jennifer and John could not be more thankful for their local volunteers. Get involved by clicking the link above.