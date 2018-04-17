Celebrating STEM education in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The STEM education program at Holland East is receiving some very special recognition from the Air Zoo. It’s the fifth year for the Air Zoo Science Innovation Hall of Fame awards. It honors students grades 9-12 who are doing unique and innovative things in math and science. They are also honoring teachers pre-K through 12 who are teaching a very different way in the classroom for STEM and STEAM studies.

This year the Air Zoo Science Innovation Hall of Fame awards is honoring Bill Boerman as their Educator of Excellence Award Winner. Boerman is an educator at STEM teacher at Holland East. Their current efforts are helping students to understand more about nutrition. They’ve done a variety of projects over the past year including creating a grow-tower where students are growing different herbs. It helps the students learn the science, engineering and math that it takes to grow plants in their classroom.