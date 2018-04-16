WOTV Idol top 5 contestant to perform at The Pyramid Scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WOTV) Rarely do students in Grand Rapids have the chance to take center stage for a concert to showcase their musical talents – all while supporting opportunities for teens in our city. For one night only on May 3, 2018, West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) Teen Artists and students from local high schools will participate in the public event, WMCAT on Tour! at The Pyramid Scheme.

…and it gets better! One of our very own WOTV Idol top 5 contestants will be in the lineup! Do you remember Cierra Barrera?

WMCAT on Tour! is a community-centered all-ages show where students will perform cover songs and original work with the mentorship and accompaniment of professional musicians, producers and support crew. The event provides the opportunity to elevate student voices in our city while supporting the WMCAT Teen Arts + Tech program.

The Teen Arts + Tech program at WMCAT is a nationally-recognized program which engages high school students from Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) in creative, tuition-free after school experiences.

The lineup at The Pyramid Scheme on May 3rd will include WMCAT Teen Artists, DJ Trigger from Grand Rapids Public Schools; All of The Above Hip Hop from Ottawa Hills; the band SwitchPit from Forest Hills and East Grand Rapids High Schools, and Girls Rock Grand Rapids. Special guest performances by professional musicians will also round out the night.

Select WMCAT Teen Artists released their own album on SoundCloud in 2016 called, “Life Itself”. Since then, they have been performing at local breweries and restaurants coordinated through WMCAT to support the teen programs.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, go to pyramidschemebar.com. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Doors open at 6:00pm with DJ Trigger and the show will begin at 6:30pm. All proceeds will benefit WMCAT’s Teen Arts + Tech program.