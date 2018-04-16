Getting a green thumb in the classroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Greenhouse at Kent Career Tech Center holds a sustainable agriscience program that introduces students to the “green industry”. This includes a wide variety of career options like greenhouse managers, landscape designers, or farmers.

In the program, students do sustainable projects throughout the school year. Currently, they’re learning about plant culture, how to plant plants, how to grow plants and how to create more plants – as well as gearing up for the big spring sale!

KCTC Sustainable Agriscience Plant Sale

Wednesday, May 9-11 7am-2pm

1655 E. Beltline NE (next to Knapps Corner Meijer)

Questions: Call 616-364-8421