Fifth Third Bank & Ele’s Place – a special partnership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Losing a loved one is not easy, and it can be especially difficult for a child. Ele’s Place in Grand Rapids is dedicated to support children and families in need. It’s an organization being supported by Fifth Third Bank.

Ele’s Place provides group support for kids ages three through 18 who are grieving the loss of a loved one by death. They guide children and families through their grief journey. It’s a safe environment for kids to learn how to cope. Parents can also benefit by learning from each other’s experiences.