American Idol: the top 24 solo performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – American Idol fans, get excited! Our favorite performers are moving closer to the finish line. Last night’s episode gave us the anxiously-awaited second half to the top 24 solos. Whether you missed it or just want to watch the jaw-dropping performances again, check out our list of highlights below!

Amelia Hammer Harris Sings “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

Garrett Jacobs Sings “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes

Maddie Poppe Sings “Brand New Key” by Melanie

Ada Vox Sings “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone

Caleb Lee Hutchinson Sings “Die A Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett

Effie Passero Sings “Barracuda” by Heart

Alyssa Raghu Sings “Stay” by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko

Marcio Donaldson Sings “Inseparable” by Natalie Cole

Mara Justine Sings “Run To You” by Whitney Houston

Jurnee Sings “Flashlight” by Jessie J

Shannon O’Hara Sings “All I Ask” by Adele

Ron Bultongez Sings “Dancing On My Own” By Robyn

Don’t miss the second round of celebrity duets on tonight’s episode of American Idol: MONDAY APRIL 16 AT 8:00 PM ON MY ABC WOTV4!

