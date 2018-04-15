Contouring tips to make your highlights pop

Latesha Lipscomb Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Hello Beauties! I am obsessed with highlighting and Fixate Cosmetics is my go-to when I want to get my shine on!

The basic rule of highlighting is to highlight in places where the light would hit your face.  

Start with the center of your forehead, then bring the highlight down along the bridge of your nose.

 Be sure to add a little highlight just below your brow bone.

Next apply on the apples of your cheeks…

And finally dab a little on the center of your chin. Now everyone you see will be fixated on your face. You GLOW Girl!

