ABC season finale dates for American Idol, Scandal, DWTS, and more

Don’t miss your favorite ABC show’s season finale! ABC has announced all our favorites’ end dates for this season through May 27. Some are leaving us for good, as “Once Upon a Time,” “The Middle,” and “Scandal” have announced their series finale dates.

ABC’s inaugural season of “American Idol” comes to a crescendo the same night as the finale of “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes,” leaving us with one seriously dramatic night! The new champions of both will be crowned on May 21!

What follows is a chronological listing of primetime ABC season finales (ET):

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

“Scandal” 10:00-11:00 p.m. (Series Finale) – Previously Announced

TUESDAY, MAY 15

“black-ish” 9:00-9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

“The Goldbergs” 8:00-8:30 p.m.

“Alex, Inc.” 8:30-9:00 p.m.

“Modern Family” 9:00-9:31 p.m.

“American Housewife” 9:31-10:00 p.m.

“Designated Survivor” 10:00-11:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

“Grey’s Anatomy” 8:00-9:00 p.m.

“Station 19” 9:00-10:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

“Once Upon a Time” 8:00-9:01 p.m. (Series Finale)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 9:01-10:01 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” 7:00-8:00 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 21

“Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” 8:00-9:00 p.m.

“American Idol” 9:00-11:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 22

“Roseanne” 8:00-8:30 p.m.

“The Middle” 8:30-9:30 p.m. (One-Hour Series Finale)

“Splitting Up Together” 9:30-10:00 p.m.

“For The People” 10:00-11:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 27

“Deception” 9:00-11:00 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite show’s finale – streaming and on demand on MY ABC WOTV4!