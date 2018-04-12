2018 5/3 Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens announced

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The complete lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens was announced Thursday.

This year there are 31 acts in the series, which kicks off Wednesday, May 30 with Tedeschi Trucks Band and special guest Charlie Parr.

A ticket pre-sale for Frederik Meijer Gardens members will take place from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28 to Friday, May 11 at midnight. Members will receive with a $5 discount. On April 28, members can line up starting at 7 a.m. at Meijer Gardens’ Huizenga Grand Room to buy tickets at 9 a.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

The lineup of the 2018 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens is as follows:

Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guest Charlie Parr on Wednesday, May 30

Gladys Knight on Sunday, June 3

The Decemberists on Monday, June 4

An evening with Jackson Browne on Wednesday, June 6

The B-52s on Friday, June 8

Fitz and the Tantrums on Sunday, June 10

Brandi Carlile on Wednesday, June 13

Alison Krauss on Sunday, June 17

Seal on Wednesday, June 20

Old Crow Medicine Show on Monday, June 25

Herbie Hancock on Wednesday, June 27

Blondie on Friday, June 29

Huey Lewis and the News on Sunday, July 8

Patti LaBelle on Friday, July 13

The Temptations and The Four Tops on Sunday, July 15

Joe Jackson on Friday, July 20

Dispatch with special guests Nahko and Medicine for the People on Monday, July 23

Jason Mraz with special guest Brett Dennen on Wednesday, July 25

An evening with The Beach Boys on Thursday, July 26

Air Supply on Sunday, July 29

Vince Gill on Monday, Aug. 6

TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band with special guest Jontavious Willis on Sunday, Aug. 12

Toad the Wet Sprocket and The Verve Pipe on Sunday, Aug. 19

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown on Wednesday, Aug. 22

Alabama on Thursday, Aug. 23

TOTO — 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour on Friday, Aug. 24

O.A.R. — Just Like Paradise Tour with special guest Matt Nathanson on Sunday, Aug. 26

An evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Monday, Aug. 27

Lake Street Dive on Thursday, Aug. 30

+LIVE+ on Monday, Sept. 3