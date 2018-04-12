2018 5/3 Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens announced

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The complete lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens was announced Thursday.
This year there are 31 acts in the series, which kicks off Wednesday, May 30 with Tedeschi Trucks Band and special guest Charlie Parr.
A ticket pre-sale for Frederik Meijer Gardens members will take place from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28 to Friday, May 11 at midnight. Members will receive with a $5 discount. On April 28, members can line up starting at 7 a.m. at Meijer Gardens’ Huizenga Grand Room to buy tickets at 9 a.m.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.